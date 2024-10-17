Sunshine taking over as temps SOAR heading into the weekend

FREEZE WARNING tonight for Lorain, Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Coschocton, Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Huron, Richland, & Ashland Counties. Lows tonight near 32 degrees in the warning area.
FROST ADVISORY for Cuyahoga, Summit, Stark, Tuscarawas, Geauga, Portage, Ashtabula, Trumbull, & Mahoning Counties. Lows tonight in the middle and upper 30s with patchy frost by dawn.
The sunshine returns for the rest of the week, and we thaw quickly by Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will in the 50s. Grab a coat for the Guardians game as temperatures will start in the middle 50s and fall into the 40s during the game.
The 60s return Friday and will be near 70º this coming weekend. Make plans to get outside! It also looks like we will be much drier over the next 7 days!
What To Expect
- Super Sunny Thursday
- Gradually warming up each day
- 70s ahead!
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Much drier, a bit milder. | High: 59º
Friday: More sunshine and seasonal. | High: 65º
Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 68º
Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 70º
