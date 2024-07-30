Super steamy with more heavy rain in the forecast

CLEVELAND — The heat and humidity will hang around all week long. More scattered storms on the way as a cold front sweeps through Ohio from west to east. The biggest threat will be heavy rain. Plan on localized flooding and low visibility on the roads. Wednesday will be hot and muggy with only a few storms during the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s to around 90º.

More scattered storms will return for the end of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

What To Expect:



Heat & humidity cranking

Storms possible each day this week

Staying very warm, humid and unsettled

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Muggy. | High: 83°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Slim storm chance. | High: 90°

Thursday: Scattered storms. | High: 88°

Friday: Scattered storms. | High: 86°

Saturday: Few storms. | High: 84°

Sunday: Few storms. | High: 82°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: