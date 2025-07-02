Super sunny and hot, but not nearly as sweaty

CLEVELAND — Following a very active June, there are limited rain chances over the next several days. Only stray t-showers are expected on Thursday.

The Fourth of July weekend looks mainly dry and hot as well.

The 4th looks great, with only a slim chance of rain and seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid again. Isolated storms are possible on Sunday, but the better chance for storms holds off until Monday or Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Less humid but still hot.| High: 85º

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slim shot at rain.| High: 86º

Independence Day: Beautiful sun and seasonable heat!| High: 87º

Saturday: Big heat and humidity.| High: 90º

Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 92º

