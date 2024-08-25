Sweaty weather! Hotter with more humidity + spotty storms

CLEVELAND — Summer is not over yet! Temperatures climbed into the low and middle 80s on Saturday and we will do that again today. You will likely also notice the humidity climbing. As for rain chances, we could see a stray thundershowers on Sunday. Plan for some rain this morning and again by Sunday evening into Monday morning. There should still be plenty of dry time, but we will be watching for a stray strong, or severe storm that could contain strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

We will continue to heat up this week with temperatures potentially reaching the low 90s by Monday and Tuesday. With higher humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values could climb into the triple digits for some!

As for rain chances, they remain pretty limited this week. We cannot rule out a few hit-and-miss storms any day, but these do not look widespread.

What To Expect:



Much warmer this weekend

Humidity climbs too on Sunday

A spotty T-storms on Sunday

Scorching temps next week

Feels like temps near 100 degrees!

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Humidity spikes. Isolated thunder. | High: 85º

Monday: Few showers possible especially early and east. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Few t-showers. Hot & humid. | High: 93º

Wednesday: Few t-showers. Mainly dry. | High: 87º

