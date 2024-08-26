Sweaty weather! Hotter with more humidity + spotty storms

CLEVELAND — Get ready for MORE heat... I'm talking 90º today followed by middle 90s Tuesday. Yikes. Humid too! Heat index readings will be well into the 90s to near 100º. Schools may cancel due to the heat.
Our hottest day this week will be Tuesday before storms roll in. Plan on a few afternoon thunderstorms that will bring us a bit of relief. 80s Likely Wednesday and Thursday before another round of heat, humidity and thunderstorms Friday.
Big-time heat settling in.
What To Expect:
- Hot and humid week
- Isolated t-storms Monday
- A few storms Tuesday/Wednesday
- Feels like temps near 100 degrees on Tuesday
- More storms late week
- More seasonable this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Few showers possible especially early and east. Hot!| High: 90º
Tuesday: Few t-showers. Hot & humid. | High: 94º
Wednesday: Few t-showers. Still hot & humid. | High: 89º
Thursday: Isolated t-storms. Not as hot. | High: 85º
Friday: A few Thunderstorms. | High: 90º
