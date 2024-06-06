Sweaty weather on the way out after one more round of thunder

CLEVELAND — We get a break from the heat and humidity AFTER today's storms. We are talking about highs Thursday in the middle 70s with only a few thundershowers... then temperatures continue to drop into the 60s Friday with no real rebound this weekend.

Temps Saturday and again on Sunday will only be near 70º with isolated showers. We'll keep the cooler air around Monday and Tuesday but "June" heat comes back toward the middle of next week.

What To Expect:



Still warm & steamy Thursday

Few PM thundershowers Thursday

Much more comfortable (less humid) Friday

Dodging light weekend rain showers

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Few PM thundershowers. Warm. | High: 77º

Friday: Few light rain showers with even cooler temps. | High: 65º

Saturday: Clouds/sun mix. Isolated t'showers. | High: 72º

Sunday: Cloudy again as cool air settles in. | High: 70º

Monday: Isolated showers. Stays cool. | High: 68º

