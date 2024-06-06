Sweaty weather on the way out after one more round of thunder

CLEVELAND — We get a break from the heat and humidity AFTER today's storms. We are talking about highs Thursday in the middle 70s with only a few thundershowers... then temperatures continue to drop into the 60s Friday with no real rebound this weekend.
Temps Saturday and again on Sunday will only be near 70º with isolated showers. We'll keep the cooler air around Monday and Tuesday but "June" heat comes back toward the middle of next week.
What To Expect:
- Still warm & steamy Thursday
- Few PM thundershowers Thursday
- Much more comfortable (less humid) Friday
- Dodging light weekend rain showers
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Few PM thundershowers. Warm. | High: 77º
Friday: Few light rain showers with even cooler temps. | High: 65º
Saturday: Clouds/sun mix. Isolated t'showers. | High: 72º
Sunday: Cloudy again as cool air settles in. | High: 70º
Monday: Isolated showers. Stays cool. | High: 68º
