Taste of spring! Several very warm days are ahead

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to a new coating of snow across NEO, but the worst of the snow has already passed!

Saturday starts with clouds and a few lingering flurries. But, sunshine will win out for the afternoon hours. That sun won't provide much warmth, though. High temperatures will only climb back into the lower and middle 30s for the afternoon with blustery winds - it will feel even cooler.

REMINDER! We Spring Forward tonight. At 1:59 a.m. we will jump straight to 3 a.m. The sunrise will be 7:49 a.m. on Sunday and will set at 7:28 p.m.

Warmer air arrives on Sunday. High temperatures will jump into the upper 40s and lower 50s, and we'll also enjoy some sunshine that day.

A real taste of Spring will dominate next week. High temperatures will climb into the 60s most of these days. Friday and Saturday could get closer to 70 degrees! And best of all, rain chances next week are limited. So expect some mild, dry days.

The next system we will be watching is NEXT weekend!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Snow ends early. Chilly. | High: 34º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Near normal temps.| High: 50º

Monday: Sunny & Milder.| High: 60º

Tuesday: Cloud/sun Mix. Even warmer. Windy.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small PM rain chance.| High: 53º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Mild!| High: 65º

Friday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild.| High: 68º

Saturday: Late-day thunderstorms. Warm!| High: 71º

