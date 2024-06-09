Teeny tiny rain chance on Sunday with cooler temps ahead

CLEVELAND — You blinked (or slept), and you missed the rain that moved through Saturday night and early this morning. Very light showers fell and have already exited NEO. Clouds are on the decrease this morning, and will be sunny this afternoon for many. There is a very small rain chance this afternoon/evening, but everyone has a much better chance to stay dry. Temperatures will be ever so slightly cooler than yesterday, as highs top off in the middle 70s Sunday afternoon.

Winds will also be increasing on Sunday afternoon. Plan for westerly winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The increase of winds will increase wave height on the water. It is very important to know that Lake Erie will be dangerous today. Waves will be 3 to 5 feet, but there is also a risk of rip currents. You should not enter the water.

A secondary cold front will bring the return of clouds this evening and will also drop temperatures even more. Highs will be hovering in the mid to upper 60s on Monday! That is way below average for June. With cooler digits and a northwesterly wind on Monday, lake-effect rain showers will be possible. A warm-up looks to return by the end of the week and into next weekend with only small rain chances for most of the week.

What To Expect:

Slim shot for rain on Sunday

Seasonal temps on Sunday

Breezy winds on Sunday

Temps drop even more on Monday

Gradual warming trend

Limited rain chances

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Variable clouds. Stray showers. Breezy.| High: 76º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Isolated lake effect showers. Cool. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Drying out. Pleasant day.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Slim shot. Heating up. | High: 82º

Thursday: Few showers possible. Even warmer. | High: 85º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: