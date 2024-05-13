Temperatures Sore to begin Work Week!

CLEVELAND — A warm front will pass through the region on Monday morning, and isolated rain/thunder chances will be possible with the warm front moving through during the first half of the morning. Otherwise it will be a much warmer start the work week, as highs will be in the upper 70s and even into the lower 80s Monday afternoon.

More showers and storms will begin to move in by the evening on Monday into the day on Tuesday. The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures much cooler for the day on Tuesday, as highs only top off in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will linger into the overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Drying out for the day on Thursday, before more rain arrives Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:



Partly sunny & mostly dry

Big temp jump on Monday

Active weather next week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Partly sunny. Warm. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Rain and storms likely. Cooler.| High: 68º

Wednesday: T-storms early. Cooler again. | High: 67º

