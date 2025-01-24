Temperatures take a small dip on Friday before a "warm-up" this weekend

CLEVELAND — We're on our way to a nice thaw. Back to near normal temps... eventually. The snow that moved through Thursday evening, was brought to us by a weak cold front. Therefore, afternoon temperatures on Friday are expected to be a smidge cooler. Highs will likely be in the low 20s, a couple of degrees colder than Thursday and well below normal. For perspective, the average highs at this time of year are in the middle 30s.

We're pushing 30º on Saturday and Sunday with a few more snow showers - mainly Saturday afternoon/evening. It looks like we could reach the lower 30s by early next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, freezing and dry.| High: 24º

Saturday: Few snow showers. Minor accumulation.| High: 33º

Sunday: Couple of flakes. Freezing temps.| High: 25º

Monday: Warming nicely into the lower 30s! | High: 33º

