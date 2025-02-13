Temps crashing overnight bringing more ice and snow

CLEVELAND — A strong cold front will slide across Ohio before sunrise on Thursday. Any lingering rain will change quickly to a burst of snow as the morning rush begins. Temperatures will be falling fast back below freezing as well. My concern would be that untreated, wet surfaces will flash freeze. This could make roads slick and slow into the Thursday morning rush hour.

ANOTHER winter storm has NE OH in the crosshairs this weekend and it could have significant impacts... Saturday starts with a quick inch or 2 or light to moderate snow. That snow will change over to rain during the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times on Saturday night. We will need to monitor for any ice-jam flooding issues on Sunday. The rain changes back to snow on Sunday. Additional snow accumulations are possible into Sunday night. Winter Weather Advisories may be needed for parts of the viewing area this weekend.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing for most of the next seven days, and below-average temperatures (just like in January) will be the name of the game for much of February.

Stay safe and warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Windy! Brief burst of early snow. Falling temperatures into the 20s by late afternoon. | High: 30º

Valentine's Day: Isolated early snow showers. Some sunshine. | High: 26º

Saturday: AM snow changing to PM rain. | High: 36º

Sunday: Scattered snow on the heels of Saturday's storm. Accumulations possible. | High: 24º

