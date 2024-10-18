Temps soaring as we head into an event-packed weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Guardians ALCS Game 4 and 5... Rock' n Roll Hall of Fame Induction... Browns Football... So much going on in Cleveland this weekend and ALL of these events are heavily impacted by the weather. Thankfully Mother Nature is a Cleveland fan and the forecast couldn't be better.
Chilly mornings are thawing quickly thanks to a TON of sun each day. Temps are soaring each afternoon. 60s returning today and we're pushing near 70º this weekend!
I'm not looking at rain in the forecast until late Tuesday or Wednesday. Enjoy the sun!
What To Expect
- Sunny and seasonal on Friday
- Gradually warming up each day
- 70s ahead!
- Plenty of dry days
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: More sunshine and seasonal. | High: 65º
Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 68º
Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 70º
Monday: Even warmer. | High: 73º
Tuesday: Still very warm with clouds rolling in late. | High: 76º
