Temps SOARING before rain returns for a couple days

CLEVELAND — Our spring active weather pattern ramps up coming off of an INCREDIBLE Mother's Day Weather Weekend. I'm tracking big heat, big rain, and even a big drop possibly this weekend. First up: Heat!

And not in the areas that typically get the most heat. Cleveland and the lakeshore will be a few degrees warmer than Akron and south. Thanks to clouds. Clouds rolling in from the south will keep temps in the middle 70s today. Still warm, though!

The clouds eventually lead to rain, but not until this evening. It'll roll in sooner the farther south you are. This entire system will be moving "backwards" on us. That means the rain is moving north west. And slow. Our main threat over the next two days will be slow moving heavy rain storms leading to localized flooding.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Heating up as clouds roll in. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Slow-moving heavy rain likely. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Scattered rain with heavy rain the main threat. | High: 71º

Thursday: Few t-showers. Warmer. | High: 77º

Friday: Few t-showers. Very warm. | High: 79º

Saturday: Stray shower. Touch cooler. | High: 74º

