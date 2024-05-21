Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TESTING RECORDS: Pushing temps back to near 90º for a repeat of Monday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 06:37:07-04

CLEVELAND — The heat continues to build across Northern Ohio Tuesday, with high temperatures once again flirting with record highs. Cleveland should be able to get back to near 90º during the afternoon. That's likely a new record high. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out during the heat of the afternoon. But rain will not be widespread!

Scattered thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon on Wednesday ahead of another cold front. A couple of the storms toward evening could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the lower and middle 80s.

What To Expect:

  • Warm & muggy tonight
  • Another HOT Tuesday
  • Isolated storms Tuesday afternoon/evening
  • Damaging storms possible Wednesday
  • More seasonable late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still very warm. Slim storm chance late.| High: 90º

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms. Storms could be strong or severe.| High: 84º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 73º

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. | High: 76º

Saturday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. | High: 75º

Sunday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. | High: 73º

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thundershowers. | High: 71º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018