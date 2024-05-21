TESTING RECORDS: Pushing temps back to near 90º for a repeat of Monday

CLEVELAND — The heat continues to build across Northern Ohio Tuesday, with high temperatures once again flirting with record highs. Cleveland should be able to get back to near 90º during the afternoon. That's likely a new record high. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out during the heat of the afternoon. But rain will not be widespread!

Scattered thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon on Wednesday ahead of another cold front. A couple of the storms toward evening could be severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the lower and middle 80s.

What To Expect:



Warm & muggy tonight

Another HOT Tuesday

Isolated storms Tuesday afternoon/evening

Damaging storms possible Wednesday

More seasonable late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still very warm. Slim storm chance late.| High: 90º

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms. Storms could be strong or severe.| High: 84º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 73º

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. | High: 76º

Saturday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. | High: 75º

Sunday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. | High: 73º

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thundershowers. | High: 71º

