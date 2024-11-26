THANKSGIVING TRAVEL ALERT: Rain, wind, cold and snow likely

CLEVELAND — Mother Nature throwing us some curve balls as we're heading into what is known as the busiest travel season of the year. Not only will there be more cars on the roads and planes in the air, but this year's forecast looks important.

Tuesday, nothing major. Snow in the Rocky Mountains fueled by the atmospheric river on the west coast and a shot of cooler air across the upper midwest/east coast. Smooth on the roads for the most part.

That system spreads east on Wednesday. Big day! Most of the travel is on Wednesday as those showers from the mountains slide across the plains as rain showers. We plan on rain changing to snow late, but most of the nation is OK to travel the day before Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving Day, things start to get interesting. That same storm taps into energy and moisture along the east coast.

There will be heavy rain and thunderstorms from Maine to Louisiana. It may even be cold enough for heavier snow far enough north into New England—plan for delays on the ground and the air.

The pattern gets "stuck" Friday through the weekend. It will be relatively calm across the nation, except for the Great Lakes Region. That's the focus. The coldest air we've seen this season spilling over warm Great Lake water means the Lake Effect Snow Machine will be CRANKING. Plan on feet of snow where winds stay most consistent, and those squalls persist. This may linger until early next week!

Check back often for updates and be sure to monitor your local meteorologists for the most up to date snow totals and timing.

