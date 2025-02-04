The cold is back and bringing a few more curveballs this week

CLEVELAND — It was nice to keep the coats in the closet for a bit... Break 'em back out today. We're mainly dry but the cold is back. We barely make it back to 32º for the afternoon high.

We're even colder tonight but the rebound should get us back to freezing. Meanwhile, our next shot at precip is approaching from the southwest. Plan on scattered snow, sleet and freezing rain arriving closer to midnight. Scattered freezing rain will continue into early Thursday as temps hold near freezing. Plan on some icy roads to kick off the day.

We're drying nicely by the afternoon as temps continue to thaw. We may even squeeze out 40º by the afternoon. Enjoy it though because temps dive back down for Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Much colder. Clouds and a little sunshine. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Cloudy & cold with a wintry mix arriving closer to midnight. | High: 32º

Thursday: Mix changing to rain early before drying out midday. | High: 40º

Friday: Cloudy, calmer, cooler again. | High: 32º (early, then dropping into the 20s)

Saturday: Wintry mix changing to rain as temps warm up. | High: 36º

Sunday: Cold air returns with lake effect snow possible. | High: 32º

