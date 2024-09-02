The coolers won't be the only thing cool for this year's Labor Day

CLEVELAND — Fire up the grill, bring out the cooler, and enjoy Labor Day but you may want to shift those plans a bit. The pools may not be as busy today as usual with afternoon temps only near 70º. Labor Day is our unofficial end to Summer with temps averaging in the lower 80s. Not this year.

It'll be bright but temps struggle thanks to a breezy north wind. The wind shifts Tuesday and the warmth starts building across Ohio. We'll be chilly to kick off the day but the rebound is big. Plan on 70s Tuesday afternoon, 80s Wednesday afternoon and upper 80s Thursday & Friday. That heat will NOT hang around into the weekend. Th chill returns quickly...

What To Expect:



Much cooler on Labor Day

Gradually warming this week

No rain until Friday

Another chilly shot this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

LABOR DAY: Refreshing sunshine. Cooler. Breezy.| High: 69º

Tuesday: Looking good. Very comfortable. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Seasonal temps.| High: 82º

Thursday: Still dry. Warmer & a bit humid. | High: 85º

Friday: Scattered showers/few storms. Not as warm.| High: 86º

Saturday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.| High: 73º

Sunday: Shower possible. More clouds.| High: 69º

