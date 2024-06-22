The heat wave coming to an end this weekend

CLEVELAND — It is already warm and muggy out the door this morning and this afternoon looks HOT again. Plan for temperatures in the mid 90s and the humidity will stay high. The heat index will still be near 100º today.
A stray storm is possible on Saturday afternoon/evening, but truthfully, you have a much higher chance of staying dry today. Any isolated storm that pops will contain heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds. The next best chance for rain for most holds off until Sunday. This is our best chance for rain and storms in over a week. Storms look scattered, so there is still no guarantee that your yard will get much-needed rain. Some of these storms could become strong or severe. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and hail. The tornado threat is low but never zero. Have a plan to dodge any storm: "when thunder roars, get indoors!"
These storms are being brought to us by a cold front. This cold front puts a stop to the heat wave. Plan for temps in the mid 80s on Sunday and even cooler temperatures returning on Monday. We may not even crack 80 degrees on Monday!
Stay cool!
What To Expect:
- Heat Advisory through Saturday evening
- Afternoons lower & middle 90s
- Mornings/nights in the 70s
- Stray afternoon storms on Saturday
- Some storms with heavy rain/strong winds/hail on Sunday
- Some relief by Sunday and Monday
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A stray storm.| High: 95º
Sunday: Heat dome breaks. Scattered strong storms.| High: 85º
Monday: Much cooler temps.| High: 79º
Tuesday: Storms possible. Toasty again.| High: 87º
Wednesday: Storms are possible again. Not as warm.| High: 82º
Thursday: Refreshing and more comfortable.| High: 75º
Friday: Few showers. Touch warmer.| High: 78º
