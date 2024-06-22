The heat wave coming to an end this weekend

CLEVELAND — It is already warm and muggy out the door this morning and this afternoon looks HOT again. Plan for temperatures in the mid 90s and the humidity will stay high. The heat index will still be near 100º today.

A stray storm is possible on Saturday afternoon/evening, but truthfully, you have a much higher chance of staying dry today. Any isolated storm that pops will contain heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds. The next best chance for rain for most holds off until Sunday. This is our best chance for rain and storms in over a week. Storms look scattered, so there is still no guarantee that your yard will get much-needed rain. Some of these storms could become strong or severe. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and hail. The tornado threat is low but never zero. Have a plan to dodge any storm: "when thunder roars, get indoors!"

These storms are being brought to us by a cold front. This cold front puts a stop to the heat wave. Plan for temps in the mid 80s on Sunday and even cooler temperatures returning on Monday. We may not even crack 80 degrees on Monday!

Stay cool!

What To Expect:



Heat Advisory through Saturday evening

Afternoons lower & middle 90s

Mornings/nights in the 70s

Stray afternoon storms on Saturday

Some storms with heavy rain/strong winds/hail on Sunday

Some relief by Sunday and Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A stray storm.| High: 95º

Sunday: Heat dome breaks. Scattered strong storms.| High: 85º

Monday: Much cooler temps.| High: 79º

Tuesday: Storms possible. Toasty again.| High: 87º

Wednesday: Storms are possible again. Not as warm.| High: 82º

Thursday: Refreshing and more comfortable.| High: 75º

Friday: Few showers. Touch warmer.| High: 78º

