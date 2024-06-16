The heat wave starts today!

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a HEAT WAVE! This is our first heat wave of 2024 and could rival a heat wave back in 2017! This looks to be the longest stretch of 90-degree days in many years.

Temperatures will start to climb today with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will not be too humid quite yet, but that will change by Monday. We're looking at multiple 90º days from Monday through Friday (and potentially into next weekend). Plan for temperatures each day in the lower and middle 90s. With increased humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values could climb into the upper 90s to the low triple digits. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire work week. Find more information here.

Storm chances will be limited, so prepare to keep the lawn and garden watered! The best chance for spotty showers and storms looks to be on Monday and Tuesday. However, these storms look to be hit or miss and do not guarantee that everyone to get some needed rain.

Stay cool!

Daily Breakdown:

Father's Day: Partly cloudy. Very warm. | High: 89º

Monday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated thunder.| High: 94º

Tuesday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storm.| High: 95º

Juneteenth: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storms.| High: 93º

Thursday: Hazy, Hot, Humid!| High: 93º

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! | High: 91º

