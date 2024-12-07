The melt is on! Plan for a drier and warmer weekend

CLEVELAND — Goodbye, lake effect snow! At least for a few days. Snow has finally been shut down, and the weekend looks dry with variable clouds. Peeks of sun will be possible on Saturday with even more sunshine on Sunday. Winds will be increasing Saturday evening and into early on Sunday. Southwest winds could gust over 30 mph.

Temperatures are also on the rebound! Plan for mid to upper 30s today with temps jumping about ten degrees tomorrow. The warming trend continues into early next week with temps in the 50s.

Rain is likely by Monday morning - washing away much snow on the ground. Be sure to keep drains clear. Flooding will be possible with the melting snow from warming temperatures + more rain on Monday and Tuesday. Temps drop again by mid-week with a transition back over to snow.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly sunny. Maybe a flurry.| High: 36º

Sunday: More sunshine! | High: 48º

Monday: Milder but rainy! | High: 50º

Tuesday: A few rain showers. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Rain changing back to snow. | High: 36º

