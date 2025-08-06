The rest of the week is looking hot and increasingly humid

CLEVELAND — The story the rest of the week is all about the heat and humidity. Temps are soaring into the mid-80s today and again tomorrow before pushing to near 90º. We'll be near 90º Saturday into early next week. The only relief we'll get is from a couple of storms. And I mean a "couple" storms. We may only get a storm or two each day.

Any storms that pop up will be brief but could be strong. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest concerns. Make sure you're listening for thunder and watching the sky each afternoon this week. We're out, trying to get everything out of summer we can before school starts back up. Don't let these storms sneak up on you.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid with a few storms. | High: 86º

Thursday: Hot and more humid. | High: 87º

Friday: Hot & humid.| High: 86º

Saturday: Hot again. | High: 89º

Sunday: Hot Hot Hot. | High: 90º

