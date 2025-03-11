The spring-like weather hangs around for days!

CLEVELAND — More warmth and sunshine are on the way for Tuesday. High temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 60s. But a weak cold front will drop in across Lake Erie by late afternoon, bringing back some chilly air for the Lakeshore counties by sunset. Behind this cold front, temperatures in Downtown Cleveland could drop into the 40s by 5 p.m., while temperatures farther south stay in the 60s through the evening.

On Wednesday, temperatures will dip slightly, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A system will move through, but it looks moisture-deprived, so the chance of rain will remain low even as the front passes through the area.

The warmth returns by Thursday, with temperatures back into the lower 60s. By week's end, we could reach the 70s! Best of all, rain chances this week are limited, so expect some warmer, dry days until Saturday

The next best chance for rain and storms holds off until this weekend. Much of Friday will be dry, but scattered rain and storms are expected by Saturday and early Sunday. We will be monitoring the potential for stronger storms this weekend

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Cloud/sun Mix. Even warmer. Windy.| High: 61º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small PM rain chance.| High: 53º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Mild!| High: 57º

Friday: More clouds. Small rain chance. Warm!| High: 72º

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm!| High: 70º

