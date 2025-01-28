The thaw/freeze cycles are wild the rest of this week... hang on!

CLEVELAND — Morning show showers tapering off quickly. That front dropping in, bringing the snow, also bringing the cold. After a quick drop into the 20s for the AM Drive, plan on a quick rebound. Winds shift back out of the southwest adn the temp jump back to near 40º! This afternoon! 30s, 20s then near 40º all in a day.

Snow returns for some of us Wednesday with lake effect early Thursday. That's about it though. We get back to the thaw on Friday. Milder temps and rain heading into the weekend.

That being said... I am watching another shot of cold Saturday. That'll change the rain back to snow for some of us that can get cold enough. We'll be watching it!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: More clouds. Snow/mix possible. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 35º -> dropping into 20s quickly

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder. | High: 44º

Friday: Rain likely changing to wet snow late. | High: 42º

Saturday: Rain showers/mix. Warmer. | High: 27º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. | High: 46º

