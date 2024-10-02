The ups and downs of the fall season are here to stay

CLEVELAND — The Sun is setting sooner and rising later each day... That means less time for warming and rebounding after chilly nights. The trend in October is for more layers!

After last night's thundershowers, we're getting a taste of that fall chill. We're bright this afternoon with more sun but temps struggle. We're only in the middle 60s for high temps. It's only a brief drop though... 70s come back Thursday and through the weekend.

Rain returns again late this weekend, with the best chances late Sunday into Monday as even chillier air rushes our way. I'm talking highs in the 50s!?!

What To Expect:



Cooler, less humid Wednesday

Sunshine returns late week

Slim weekend rain chances



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Increasingly sunny but cool. Fall feel! | High: 65º

Thursday: Chilly morning followed by a quick rebound. | High: 74º

Friday: More clouds, still mild | High: 75º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, nice | High: 73º

Sunday: A few thunderstorms but mainly late. | High: 79º

Monday: A few showers, chilly. | High: 62º

