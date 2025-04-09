This early-spring chill is hanging around the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — Don't leave the house without the extra layers! We're cold this morning—walking out the door in the 20s again. Thankfully, the winds have relaxed, so wind chills aren't terrible. I don't expect any big weather delays for the morning drive.

Average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s! We're nowhere near there today or any day the rest of this week. Most of us won't even see 50s. Early sun helps us rebound after a frigid start, but clouds are on the way. Plan on more clouds this afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 40s. Those clouds eventually lead to rain after sunset. Sunset is after 8 pm now!

Steady rain overnight and into the first half of Thursday will slow things early in the day. We should get breaks from the rain in the afternoon but we'll still be tracking scattered rain.

The chill comes back Friday with a steady rebound all weekend. Low 40s Friday and Saturday, 50s return Sunday and 60s likely Monday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Sun then clouds with rain overnight. | High: 48º

Thursday: Soaked early with some afternoon dry time. | High: 47º

Friday: Mix possible early, chilly. | High: 42º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still chilly. | High: 43º

Sunday: Rebounding nicely with more sun. | High: 55º

Monday: Warmer, even though a few showers are possible. | High: 65º

