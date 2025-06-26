This week may go down as the hottest we have this year

CLEVELAND — Still hot. Still humid... Not quite "Heat advisory Criteria" for all of us, but we're within a few degrees. So, still play it safe. Continue drinking water, taking breaks, and seeking shade or air conditioning.

The forecast looks ridiculously humid through the weekend, even though we get a slight break from the heat. The humidity makes it so much more difficult for our bodies to regulate themselves. Listen to your body and take breaks.

The high heat and humidity, plus a front, will bring daily storm chances for the next several days as well. These will be hit or miss and could be strong or severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds.

More storms are expected on Friday as well. This weekend will be a bit cooler, with temperatures on Saturday in the low 80s. A few storms are possible on Saturday, but Sunday looks mainly dry.

However, storm chances ramp up again on Monday and Tuesday - but that looks to be when this pattern finally flips!

Stay cool!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. Could be strong. Muggy. | High: 90º

Friday: A few t-storms. | High: 92º

Saturday: A few t-storms. Not as warm, but muggy. | High: 82º

Sunday: Mainly dry. Slim shot for a storm. | High: 86º

