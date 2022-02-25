Thousands woke up without power across Northeast Ohio due to severe weather

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy is reporting thousands of power outages across Northeast Ohio after an overnight winter storm brought ice and snow to the area.

There are over 15,000 power outages as of 7:30 a.m., mainly in our southern viewing area.

Ashland—2,523

Ashtabula—77

Cuyahoga—126

Columbiana—945

Geauga—94

Portage—9,020

Richland—813

Summit—1,823

Trumbull—410

Wayne—341

FirstEnergy said "severe weather is causing power outages. Estimated restoration time will be provided when available."

The outages in each county are changing as crews make repairs. Click here for full list.

