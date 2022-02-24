Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio ahead of winter storm

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that begins Thursday until Friday morning as a mix of snow and ice is expected to affect the entire News 5 viewing area.

The advisory is in effect beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday for Ashland, Erie, Huron and Richland counties.

The advisory is in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. on Friday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga Geauga, Holmes Lake, Lorain, Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Expect ice accumulations of up to a quarter-inch in some places.

Colder north, more snow. Warmer south, more ice. Either way, everyone is impacted by this storm. Numbers aren't "impressive" but the impacts will be. Plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/t2ZDo9QU9a — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) February 24, 2022

While 1, 2 or even 4 inches doesn’t seem like a lot, the problem is when you get less snow, you get more ice on the ground, which could cause some issues Thursday night into Friday morning.

The heaviest precipitation is expected from Thursday night through sunrise Friday.

When you go out on the road, drive slow and use caution.

