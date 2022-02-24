Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio ahead of winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that begins Thursday until Friday morning as a mix of snow and ice is expected to affect the entire News 5 viewing area.
snow (3).jpg
Posted at 8:15 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 08:34:52-05

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that begins Thursday until Friday morning as a mix of snow and ice is expected to affect the entire News 5 viewing area.

The advisory is in effect beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday for Ashland, Erie, Huron and Richland counties.

The advisory is in effect beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. on Friday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga Geauga, Holmes Lake, Lorain, Medina, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties.

1 (28).jpg

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Expect ice accumulations of up to a quarter-inch in some places.

While 1, 2 or even 4 inches doesn’t seem like a lot, the problem is when you get less snow, you get more ice on the ground, which could cause some issues Thursday night into Friday morning.

snow (3).jpg

The heaviest precipitation is expected from Thursday night through sunrise Friday.

When you go out on the road, drive slow and use caution.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018