Today's heat is only a taste of what's to come next week; Likely the hottest week of 2024

CLEVELAND — It's been a pretty nice week, by June's standards. Low humidity, refreshing breeze and cool mornings. We dipped in the 40s early on Tuesday, but we are warming up quickly! We have a few days in the 90s on the 7-day.

Now the heat is on... Today, we will be closer to 90º. Storms return late and continue into Friday. We will be watching for any stronger storms. Those storms are being brought to us by a cold front. The cold front will drop our temperatures for Friday and Saturday, but then even more heat builds next week. We're looking at multiple 90º days. Get prepared for our first heat wave of 2024!

What To Expect:



Pushing 90º today

A few storms late Thursday and into Friday

Briefly seasonable Fri & Sat

Big time heat next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More heat building in. Storms late.| High: 90º

Friday: Humid with a few storms - especially early. | High: 77º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A bit cool for June.| High: 76º

Father's Day: Mostly sunny. Hotter & Humid | High: 89º

Monday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated thunder.| High: 93º

Tuesday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storms.| High: 92º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: