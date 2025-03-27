Today's rebound is quickly followed by more wind, rain and eventually another round of cold

CLEVELAND — Winter backs off today. Temperatures surge into the mid-50s today, low 60s on Friday, and well into the 60s (pushing 70s) this weekend. Make plans to get outside, but make sure you plan around the rain. Rounds of rain and storms are expected this weekend.

The chance is teeny tiny on Thursday, but it will be followed by better rain chances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The wettest may actually be Friday with a large area of rain, possibly heavy, rolling in late Friday morning. We should dry out late in the day with only a few t-storms Saturday. The strongest storms are most likely on Sunday.

Sunday is a big day. There is a chance for storms to become strong or severe, especially in our southwestern communities. One widespread area of rain should impact the area Saturday night and early Sunday, with another round of storms by Sunday afternoon and evening. How the two rounds of wet weather interact with each other will be pivotal for any severe weather potential.

We will continue to monitor the potential for the next several days, but the setup could support heavy rain, damaging wind, and maybe even tornadoes across the midwest and into Ohio. Stay tuned!

Oh, and temperatures will fall again by early next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Much warmer, increasing clouds. Slim chance for rain. | High: 58º

Friday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 61°

Saturday: Few showers. Warmer. | High: 70°

Sunday: Rounds of storms that could be strong or severe. | High: 65°

Monday: Temps fall as rain changes to snow. | High: 42° (Technically, 50s but that's EARLY in the morning)

Tuesday: Cold. Blustery. Snow? | High: 40°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter