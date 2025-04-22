Today's sunshine kicking off a GREAT work week rebound

CLEVELAND — Plan on a ton of sun today with a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures along the lakeshore will stay in the 50s but if you're inland... You hit very seasonable 60s, typical for late April.

We're back in the 70s Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday before the rain returns Friday. Isolated lakeshore showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and possibly again Thursday. Any rain chances are very slim but not zero. We should be mostly dry and mostly bright until Friday. Rain returning Friday with scattered t-storms and a drop in temps for the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Seasonable with more sunshine and a cool lake breeze. | High: 62º (50s lakeside)

Wednesday: Warmer with isolated t-shower chances. | High: 72º

Thursday: Even warmer with partly cloudy skies. | High: 77º

Friday: Storms likely with heavy rain possible. | High: 70º

Saturday: Drying out as temps take a dive. | High: 55º

Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 62º

