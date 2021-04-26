Tonight's clouds may not be enough to ruin our view of this year's first supermoon

CLEVELAND — Monday’s pink supermoon will be the first supermoon of the year. For those of us in Northeast Ohio, tonight's clouds won't completely block our view of the moon.

The full moon will be a supermoon, when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth.

Will we see it in Cleveland?

Visibility to see the full moon won’t be ideal but Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said we shouldn't rule anything out.

Clouds coming back this evening and overnight will mask our viewing of the supermoon, but they won't completely block it out.

Plan on a few breaks especially late tonight toward sunrise Tuesday.

The upside to the clouds is that they help blanket in some of today's warmth. Temps are only cooling into the 50s overnight.

Historically, names for the full or new moons were used to track seasons. Native Americans named moon sometimes applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

The name for the pink moon was given because generally, the moon heralded an appearance of “moss pink” or wild ground phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

