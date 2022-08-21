Tornado Warning for Lake and Ashtabula County on Sunday night

A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula and Lake County on Sunday night until 7:00 p.m.

Remeisha Shade gives storm coverage for Northeast Ohio on Sunday night

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for Lorain County until 8:45 p.m.

