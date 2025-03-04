Tracking big warmth, big storms, big cold and eventually big wet snowflakes through midweek

CLEVELAND — A big warm-up is on the way for Tuesday. Temps will soar to near 60º Tuesday afternoon. It'll be bright, breezy and Spring-like. Clouds will increase by late afternoon and we could see an isolated rain shower during the evening hours.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday afternoon. Plan on storms Wednesday followed by a drop in temps Thursday. Rain changing back to snow Thursday with a few showers (rain/snow) Friday and again Saturday. Temps will dip below freezing at night and jump above during the days... it's the timing that'll determine whether these showers are rain or snow. Plan on slick roads at times though.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Very windy. | High: 59º

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 34º

Friday: Showers possible.| High: 38º

Saturday: Rain/Snow showers possible. Chilly. | High: 35º

