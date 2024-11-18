Tracking everything from warmth & rain to cold & snow this week

CLEVELAND — The chances of rain will gradually increase each day this week. There will only be an isolated chance on Monday morning and then again on Monday evening with some sun during the day. By Tuesday scattered showers are expected and it becomes likely by Wednesday night. We will closely watch the system by the middle and end of the week. A wintry mix will be possible by Thursday and Friday with stronger winds! This wintry mix includes some minor accumulations of wet snow! It looks like it will be a sloppy end to the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Isolated light showers. | High: 58º

Tuesday: Better shot at rain. | High: 61º

Wednesday: Scattered rain but mild. | High: 61º

Thursday: Watching closely for a mix of rain and snow. | High: 43º

Friday: Lake effect rain/snow showers. | High: 44º

