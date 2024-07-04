Tracking heat, humidity and thunderstorms for our Fourth of July celebrations

CLEVELAND — The front that sparked yesterday's storms stalled out just south of us... and stays south for our Independence Day. That should keep the bulk of the storms south, but not all of them. We'll watch the radar for your Independence Day cookouts and fireworks displays. Waves of storms continue into Friday before clearing out and drying out nicely for the weekend. I can't rule out a couple lingering showers Saturday, but Sunday is looking brighter and more seasonable
What To Expect:
- Few storms on the 4th
- More storms Friday
- More seasonable this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
4th of July: Very humid with a few storms around. Storms could be strong.| High: 86º
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms could be strong. | High: 84º
Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 78º
Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 82º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter