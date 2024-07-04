Tracking heat, humidity and thunderstorms for our Fourth of July celebrations

CLEVELAND — The front that sparked yesterday's storms stalled out just south of us... and stays south for our Independence Day. That should keep the bulk of the storms south, but not all of them. We'll watch the radar for your Independence Day cookouts and fireworks displays. Waves of storms continue into Friday before clearing out and drying out nicely for the weekend. I can't rule out a couple lingering showers Saturday, but Sunday is looking brighter and more seasonable

What To Expect:



Few storms on the 4th

More storms Friday

More seasonable this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

4th of July: Very humid with a few storms around. Storms could be strong.| High: 86º

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms could be strong. | High: 84º

Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 78º

Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 82º

