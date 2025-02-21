Tracking lake effect snow followed by a NICE weekend warm-up

CLEVELAND — I'm still tracking a few lingering light lake-effect snow showers. We'll eventually see these winds shift and the snow taper but likely not until the afternoon. Any additional accumulations should stay under 1". As the snow tapers and winds relax, clouds will be tough to clear out during the day. But I do expect a few peeks of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 20s.

The Arctic air also should be in full retreat this weekend. Saturday should see temperatures in the lower and middle 30s with lots of sunshine. Sunday looks cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. By Monday afternoon, we will be melting some snow with gusty winds and high temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. I also expect some rain to arrive for Tuesday with highs still in the lower 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: AM Flurries. Isolated PM sunshine. Slightly milder. | High: 27º

Saturday: Clouds/some sunshine. | High: 30º

Sunday: Mainly cloudy but thawing nicely! | High: 37º

Monday: Cloudy skies. Windy, a bit milder! | High: 44º

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers. Near normal temps. | High: 42º

