Tracking our next Clipper on the heels of a historic 5-Day Lake Effect Snow Storm

CLEVELAND — After a historic five days of lake effect snow... you'd like to think it was over. It's not. Snow is shutting down today but it's a process. I'm still tracking snow but west-southwest winds should limit additional accumulations. We'll see a few flurries floating around from the snow coming off of Lake Michigan but the only areas impacted by a couple inches will be in the primary snow belt.

Snow or not... we're all cold. Again, starting near 20º with chills near 10º with a slow rebound this afternoon to near freezing.

We'll be warmer tomorrow thanks to a strong southwest wind. Gusts to 40mph and temps in the middle and upper 30s all ahead of our next clipper. It'll start as light rain showers on Wednesday afternoon but quickly change to snow as temps drop. Plan on a widespread 1" to 3" by Thursday morning with additional snow where squalls persist. Yes, more lake effect snow on the heels of this clipper.

By the weekend we're talking about the rebound!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Lots of clouds. Cold. | High: 33º

Wednesday: Windy & a bit warmer with a mix to snow likely late afternoon.| High: 37º

Thursday: Quick clipper with light snow for more communities. Cold. Windy! | High: 32º

Friday: Lake effect snow east of CLE. | High: 31º

Saturday: Light snow is possible. | High: 34º

Sunday: More sunshine! | High: 44º

