Tracking rounds of heavy rain and damaging thunderstorms through midweek

CLEVELAND — Heat and humidity are building this morning. We're back in the lower 80s by midday today. All before strong thunderstorms roll in. The heat will fuel these storms so damage is possible. The main threat will be damaging winds and frequent lightning, leading to power outages. Temps take a dive back into the 70s as the rain rolls in.

These storms slide south and slow down. The damage threat will drop, but the flood threat raises. We'll eventually dry out overnight with another round of thunderstorms Wednesday. That round will likely be more widespread and potentially stronger. Wind and hail damage are both possible through the afternoon.

Sun and 70s come back Thursday, 80s Friday and another round of thunder this weekend. The pattern is staying active.

What To Expect:



Hot by noon

Storms arriving midday

More storms Wednesday

Gorgeous Thursday

Hot again Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Warm & humid with scat'd storms.| High: 83º

Wednesday: More storms likely, some could be strong.| High: 79º

Thursday: Refreshing and more comfortable.| High: 74º

Friday: Partly sunny. Warmer.| High: 82º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: