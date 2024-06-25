Tracking rounds of heavy rain and damaging thunderstorms through midweek

CLEVELAND — Heat and humidity are building this morning. We're back in the lower 80s by midday today. All before strong thunderstorms roll in. The heat will fuel these storms so damage is possible. The main threat will be damaging winds and frequent lightning, leading to power outages. Temps take a dive back into the 70s as the rain rolls in.
These storms slide south and slow down. The damage threat will drop, but the flood threat raises. We'll eventually dry out overnight with another round of thunderstorms Wednesday. That round will likely be more widespread and potentially stronger. Wind and hail damage are both possible through the afternoon.
Sun and 70s come back Thursday, 80s Friday and another round of thunder this weekend. The pattern is staying active.
What To Expect:
- Hot by noon
- Storms arriving midday
- More storms Wednesday
- Gorgeous Thursday
- Hot again Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Warm & humid with scat'd storms.| High: 83º
Wednesday: More storms likely, some could be strong.| High: 79º
Thursday: Refreshing and more comfortable.| High: 74º
Friday: Partly sunny. Warmer.| High: 82º
