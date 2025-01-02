Tracking several opportunities for snow and brutal cold

Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect until 7pm Thursday evening. Frigid cold air blowing over Lake Erie fueling squalls of heavy lake effect snow.

Winter Storm WATCH for the potential of more heavy lake effect snow from 7am Friday morning thru 7am Sunday morning.

More organized Lake Effect snow developed overnight and should hold all day. Accumulations of 6 to 12+ inches will be possible where squalls persist through this evening.

While the snowbelt is dealing with lake effect snow, areas inland will get hit by another clipper. That means more widespread snow in areas that haven't had much snow. Plan on a trace to as much as 3" area wide by midday Friday.

We will end the week with even colder air and more Lake Effect in store this weekend.

The pattern of cold, breezy and at times snow looks to continue. Prep now for a couple weeks of cold, snow and wind.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Much Colder with lake effect snow east of Cleveland. | High: 30º

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. Squalls possible.| High: 28º

Saturday: Colder with lake effect snow. Squalls possible.| High: 26º

Sunday: Cold & Cloudy. Snow showers late. | High: 25º

