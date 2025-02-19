Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tracking snow and eventually thawing temps for the weekend!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
snow
Posted

CLEVELAND — One more day stuck under this arctic cold dominance. Temps today hold in the teens to near 20º for a high. It'll be cloudy but the winds are relatively light.

Our next shot at snow arrives tonight. Plan on scattered light snow during the Thursday morning commute. Plan on about an inch during the commute. Roads could be slick.

Lake effect snow sets up for Thursday afternoon into Friday. A few spots in the primary and secondary could see 1 to 3 inches by late Friday.

The Arctic air retreats this weekend. Milder temperatures above freezing will arrive on Saturday or Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Arctic chill continues. Clouds. Peeks of sunshine. | High: 20º

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Expect a trace to 2" for most. | High: 21º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. | High: 25º

Saturday: Clouds/some sunshine. | High: 30º

Sunday: Mainly cloudy but thawing nicely! | High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk