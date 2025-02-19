Tracking snow and eventually thawing temps for the weekend!

CLEVELAND — One more day stuck under this arctic cold dominance. Temps today hold in the teens to near 20º for a high. It'll be cloudy but the winds are relatively light.

Our next shot at snow arrives tonight. Plan on scattered light snow during the Thursday morning commute. Plan on about an inch during the commute. Roads could be slick.

Lake effect snow sets up for Thursday afternoon into Friday. A few spots in the primary and secondary could see 1 to 3 inches by late Friday.

The Arctic air retreats this weekend. Milder temperatures above freezing will arrive on Saturday or Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Arctic chill continues. Clouds. Peeks of sunshine. | High: 20º

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Expect a trace to 2" for most. | High: 21º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. | High: 25º

Saturday: Clouds/some sunshine. | High: 30º

Sunday: Mainly cloudy but thawing nicely! | High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter