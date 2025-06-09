Tracking storms today with a slim shot at damage

CLEVELAND — Kicking off the work week with thunderstorms. Possibly strong storms, but not for everyone. There's a lot in play, so let's get into it...

The big question all weekend was how much fuel we'll have for our storms today. Clouds ahead of the line will limit heating and fuel. If those clouds hold off, then we warm more and have more fuel. Looks like we're getting limited today!

Clouds and a few t-showers rolling in this morning will massively limit (not eliminate) heating and fuel for storms. We'll get some heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder late morning through midday, but the threat for wind damage or large hail is relatively low. The best shot for this rain is west of I-77. East of I-77 should stay mainly dry through midday. That means warmer temps and more fuel.

Starting around noon, that heat east of I-77 will start fueling storm growth. That's where we need to watch closely for fast-building, slow-moving storms. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and maybe even an isolated tornado are possible with the strongest storms.

wews

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Scattered Storms. Storms could be strong or severe.| High: 70º

Tuesday: Sunshine coming back with a breezy southwest wind. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Heating up! Staying dry. | High: 80º

Thursday: A few clouds but even warmer. | High: 84º

Friday: Showers try to return, plenty of dry time. | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: