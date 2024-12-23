Tracking sun, rain, snow and a nice thaw for Christmas this year

CLEVELAND — Temperatures start to rebound today. It will be more seasonal with highs in the upper 30s. We're dry through the day but clouds will fill back in. The next shot at rain/snow arrives by sunset and will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow showers. A quick 1-2'' of snow will be possible in some areas. This means there is a chance for some folks (depending on where you live) to wake up to a White Christmas (which by definition is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 am Christmas morning).

Any snow on the ground though will be fleeting! We continue to warm on Christmas Day with temps in the low to mid-40s - so even if there is snow on the ground for some in the morning, by the afternoon it is look green for many due to melting. Plus, some light rain showers will also be possible on Wednesday.

The warming trend continues during the end of the week. The 50s look feasible by Friday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Drier. Chilly. A wintry mix late.| High: 38º

Christmas Eve: Scattered rain could sometimes mix with wet snow - especially early. | High: 39º

Christmas Day: Cloudy & cool. Green for many. Light rain possible.| High: 39º

Thursday: More clouds. Stray shower.| High: 47º

Friday: Rain showers. Touch warmer.| High: 50º

Saturday: Few showers. Warm for December.| High: 52º

