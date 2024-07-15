Tracking waves of strong (possibly damaging) t-storms to kick off the work week

CLEVELAND — The weather leading up to Wednesday and the weather following Wednesday is almost a 180º shift. We're going from intense heat and humidity, book ended by thunderstorms during the day and again at night, to incredibly comfortable and dry days.

Plan on 2 rounds of thunder today. The first is sliding east right now and will continue to push into PA this morning. Our air is so humid, and the heat is building, so we have plenty of storm fuel. Meaning each round of storms will have heavy rain and frequent lightning, with the strongest storms having gusty winds. Damage is possible.

Plan on highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s today & Tuesday before dropping drastically Wednesday through Friday. I'm talking about temps in the 70s Wednesday, Thursday & Friday!

What To Expect:



Heat building with more humidity

Waves of showers/storms to begin work week

Watching for strong or severe storms through Wednesday morning

Cooler and more refreshing late-week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: A few strong storms.| High: 88º

Tuesday: Scattered strong storms.| High: 90º

Wednesday: Early showers, cooler.| High: 80º

Thursday: Drier and cooler.| High: 74º

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 76º

