Tracking waves of thunderstorms for the Memorial Day Weekend

CLEVELAND — Incredible day on tap after the intense light show Wednesday night. The lightning has moved east and we're cleaning up some storm damage. Watch for debris on the streets as crews are out restoring power.

Plan on a TON of sun today. Sun and LOWER HUMIDITY! The storms last night were brought to us by a cold front, and that front acted like a broom and swept out some of that more intense heat and humidity!

It will still be very warm again today, with most spots still touching 80º, but it will be less humid and feel so much better today.

Friday warms up back into the lower and middle 80s with storms holding off until overnight into Saturday... albeit, the humidity is building back in.

We'll keep storms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, but none of the days are washouts. Make sure you're planning around these waves but still making it a point to commemorate Memorial Day

What To Expect:

Less humid today

Staying warm into the weekend

Storms returning Friday night

Storms on Saturday - especially early

Storms on Sunday - especially during the evening

More storms possible on Memorial Day

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Few evening storms to the south. | High: 78°

Friday: Hot and more humid, with storms holding off until overnight. | High: 82°

Saturday: Scattered T-storms possible. The best chance is the 1st half of the day.| High: 81°

Sunday: Scattered showers. The best chance is by late afternoon.| High: 80°

Memorial Day: Cloudy and seasonable, with more storms possible. | High: 72°

