Trying to clear for Sunday & interesting holiday week forecast

CLEVELAND — We are drier on Sunday with more clouds than the sun, but it does not last long. Showers return as we head into Thanksgiving week. Plan for scattered showers on Monday and into early Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. These showers look to be light, with less than 0.25 inches across the area. Winds will kick up on Tuesday with cooler temperatures, allowing for a wintry mix, especially in our northeastern communities.

As for Thanksgiving, there is a lot of uncertainty about the track of the next storm system. A wintry mix is possible - but not guaranteed at this point. But the trend does look to become wintry and COLD by the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs in the 30s look likely! Brrr.

Stay with the Power of 5 weather team for the latest updates regarding your holiday forecast!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Drier. More clouds. Peek of the sun is possible. Still chilly.| High: 45º

Monday: Mild temps with scattered showers.| High: 51º

Tuesday: Showers likely - especially early. Cooler.| High: 44º

Wednesday: Showers - especially late. Chilly.| High: 41º

Thanksgiving: Messy. Rain/Snow showers. Slushy accumulations are possible.| High: 42º

Friday: Snow showers possible. Cold.| High: 39º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 35º

