Trying to dry out as the chill settles in

CLEVELAND — Average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s! We're nowhere near there today or any day the rest of this week. Most of us won't see 50s until Sunday
Steady rain this morning will slow things early in the day. We should get breaks from the rain in the afternoon, but we'll still be tracking scattered rain.
The chill comes back Friday with a steady rebound all weekend. Expect temperatures in the low 40s Friday and Saturday, 50s return Sunday, and 60s likely return Monday! Hello Spring!
A nice bonus with the warming temperatures this weekend is that it looks mainly dry for both Saturday and Sunday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Thursday: Soaked early with some afternoon dry time. | High: 46º
Friday: Mix possible early, chilly. | High: 40º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still chilly. | High: 44º
Sunday: Rebounding nicely with more sun. | High: 53º
Monday: Warmer, even though a few showers are possible. | High: 65º
