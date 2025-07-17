Trying to dry out the rest of this week with more comfortable air settling in

CLEVELAND — Isolated t-showers are possible on Thursday, but the coverage will be MUCH lower than Wednesday with less of an impact. The greatest chance for storms will be in southern Ohio. It will remain seasonably warm and super muggy. Highs will be in the lower-80s with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the west and could gust up to 30 mph. These breezy winds will make the lake dangerous tomorrow with waves of 4-7 feet and a high risk for rip currents.

It remains predominantly dry on Friday and will be notably cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s. More storm chances return this weekend, and 90s will try to make a return next week with more hit-and-miss storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: A few thunderstorms, mainly south. | High: 82º

Friday: Partly sunny with comfortable temps. | High: 78º

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 82º

Sunday: A few t-storms. | High: 79º

