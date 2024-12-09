UMBRELLAS UP! Soaked start to your Monday

CLEVELAND — Rain is back! It will be a soaked start to the day. Plan for widespread rain all morning with pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Considerable melting has been ongoing for the last few days and rain will help wash even more snow, leaving the ground saturated.

Be sure to keep drains clear. Isolated flooding will be possible. Rainfall totals look to be around half an inch (0.40-0.70'' for many).

It will be another mild day with above-average temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. However, the mild air is fleeting. Following some additional rain showers Tuesday afternoon, a cold front will sweep through and temps will drop again by Wednesday.

Highs on Thursday look to be stuck in the LOW 20s! With lingering moisture, snow returns by Wednesday and lingers until Friday. Accumulation will be possible, especially in the primary snowbelt.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Mild but rainy! | High: 53º

Tuesday: Scattered PM rain showers - especially east. | High: 49º

Wednesday: Rain changing back to snow. Colder. | High: 34º

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers. Very cold. | High: 23º

Friday: Partly sunny. Stray snow shower. | High: 29º

Saturday: Rain/mix is possible. More clouds. Warmer. | High: 40º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter