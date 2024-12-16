Warm, wet & windy as we kick off the work week

CLEVELAND — Super mild today but that's only part of the story. The rest of the story is the rain and the wind. Temps will top out in the middle 50s today. Winds will gusts 30 to 40mph and rain will arrive midday. Plan on steady light to moderate rain from midday through the evening commute. After sunset, the cold front passes. That means a few rumbles of thunder are possible along with some downpours.

That front starts the drop. Temps take a dive into the 30s by Tuesday morning. We're hold the 30s all day Tuesday with even colder air settling in Wednesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warm but windy & wet. Widespread, steady rain likely. | High: 53º

Tuesday: Colder but calmer.| High: 39º

Wednesday: Mix possible early then mainly rain.| High: 38º

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers possible.| High: 34º

Friday: Few snow showers. Cold.| High: 33º

